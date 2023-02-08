SHARE: Pitt Meadows woman in love with the vistas

Ruth Healy shared a few of her favourite spots around Pitt Meadows with photos. It includes this one, featuring what the local resident describes as “gorgeous scenery on the dikes,” near the Pitt River Bridge – with Pitt River to her left. (Special to The News) Ruth Healy shared a few of her favourite spots around Pitt Meadows with photos. She appreciates the view of a “lovely country farm” with the Golden Ears Mountains in the background. This shot was taken on the dikes off the Ford Road Detour, “a view you can only capture while on the dikes,” Healy shared. (Special to The News) Ruth Healy shared a few of her favourite spots around Pitt Meadows with photos. The images featuring the water and mountain scenery offered close to Pitt Lake. “Loved the blue on blue colour,” Healy said. (Special to The News) Ruth Healy shared a few of her favourite spots around Pitt Meadows with photos. Among them a view of a “beautiful” cranberry field she sees while riding on the Pitt Meadows dikes. (Special to The News) Ruth Healy shared a few of her favourite spots around Pitt Meadows with photos. It includes this one, featuring what the local resident describes as “gorgeous scenery on the dikes,” near the Pitt River Bridge – with Pitt River to her left. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

