SHARE: Readers invited to capture the beauty of nature

Aim, snap, shoot, and share your pictures of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows wildlife – you could win!

One thing that can be done safely during COVID is taking walks, runs, or drives.

During those outings, and especially given the reduction in other people out and about, you’ve probably noticed a reduction in pollution and increase in wildlife sightings.

So, once again the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadow News is inviting its readers to share their best ‘Wildlife in Our Backyard’ pictures.

By sharing your photographs, you are automatically entered to win $50 Keg gift card.

Email your pictures to editor@mapleridgenews.com, and include the photographer’s name, where the picture was taken (must be in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows), and please provide a phone number you can be reached at.

All entries must be received before midnight on Monday, July 6.

Most pictures will be shared online. Some will be published in print. The contest is limited to Lower Mainland residents.

The contest winner will be announced in mid-July.

In advance, thanks for sharing with The News.

.

_____________________________

Coronavirus

