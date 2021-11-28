The old adage goes “red [pink] skies at night are a sailor’s delight. Red skies in the morning are a sailor’s warning.” Maple Ridge’s Yvette Harrington shared a few pictures of a rather pink sunset as seen from under the Golden Ears Bridge recently. (Special to The News)

THROUGH YOUR LENS

SHARE: Red skies at night are a sailor’s delight

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

and

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

