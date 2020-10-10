Sandra Thiessen recently captured this picture along the dikes on 128th Avenue near 210th Street. “I think it depicts the heron very well and its reflection,” she said. “This is one of my favourite things about Maple Ridge – walking the dikes and seeing the wildlife.” (Special to The News)

SHARE: Reflections of fall and a community rich with wildlife

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, as you see it.

RECENT – SHARE: Kanaka Creek boasts beautiful scenery – year round

ANOTHER – SHARE: Fall in all its splendid colour arrived this week

SHARING: Readers come through with more forest photographs

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

MORE – SHARE: Recent wildfire smoke didn’t seem to stop local fowl

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Fall befalls the South Alouette River dikes

Just Posted

LOOKING BACK: Eila Male was a historian for her ancestors

When museum needed translations or context about Maple Ridge’s Finnish community, they turned to Eila

Aldergrove agency holds a Halloween-themed giveaway in Maple Ridge

Clothes for boys and girls, ladies tops, bottoms, sleepwear, baby clothes, accessories and diapers

SHARE: Fall befalls the South Alouette River dikes

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Longtime bike racing events return to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Jeremy’s Roubaix and Rock the Ridge first bunch races since COVID-19 outbreak

Environmental School pulls invasive plants in Maple Ridge park

Green Team, ARMS and Adopt-a-Block partner in cleaning up Reg Franklin Park

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

Homicide investigators to take over fatal altercation at Trinity Western University

Police were called to the Trinity Western University on Sept. 30

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Most Read