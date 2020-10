SHARE: Reflections of fall and a community rich with wildlife

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Sandra Thiessen recently captured this picture along the dikes on 128th Avenue near 210th Street. “I think it depicts the heron very well and its reflection,” she said. “This is one of my favourite things about Maple Ridge – walking the dikes and seeing the wildlife.” (Special to The News)

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

