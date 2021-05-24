SHARE: Remembering a cooler time

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

In the midst of some summer-like temperatures, Gerry Jensen combed through past photographs from nearby Maple Ridge Park, and recounted how cold it was only a short time ago. “Have you ever seen Maple Ridge Park in the winter? Lots of opportunities for interesting photos,” he said, recounting a cold snap with lots of fog and ice overtaking the municipal site. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

and

Include the photographer's full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

