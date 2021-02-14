Maple Ridge's Lynda Summers shared another winter photo, this one she calls "Play time near Park Lane," where she captured a family out walking and a dog "certainly enjoying a romp in the snow with the children." (Special to The News)

SHARE: Romping around in the snow

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

RELATED – SHARE: Tranquil view of Golden Ears Mountain

MORE – SHARE: Unknown artist’s sand mandala since washed away

Send us a photoshowing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Bridging the gap

and

SHARE: Fogbow photographed in Pitt Meadows

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographySnowWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
I Love Downtown Maple Ridge promotion begins

Just Posted

Lynda Summers calls this photo "The morning after the night before,” which she captured at Maple Ridge Memorial Peace Park this winter. "One can almost imagine this elderly snow lady facing the sun with the sad prospect of a meltdown!" (Special to The News)
SHARE: Romping around in the snow

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

The Downtown Maple Ridge BIA is running a promotion that starts on Valentine’s Day.
I Love Downtown Maple Ridge promotion begins

Win gift baskets by shopping downtown, starting on Valentine’s Day

Dylan McIntosh of Pitt Meadows is captain with his university team this season, and was picked by the Maple Ridge Burrards in the WLA draft on Thursday. (Hofstra University)
Burrards pick Ridge Meadows talent in WLA entry draft

High scoring Dylan McIntosh, and goalie Nate Faccin were key selections

2020 saw an unprecedented number of overdose deaths. (Black Press)
2020 was deadliest year for fatal overdoses in Maple Ridge

35 people lost their lives as province saw its most tragic year yet

Members of Seniors Helping Santa organize the many items they received this past Christmas. (Bev Schmahmann/Special to The News)
Community digs deep for the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society’s Seniors Helping Santa project

More than double the donations were given this year for seniors in need

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love. How much do you know about love and romance? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and romance.

After chronicling her stay in Abbotsford Regional hospital battling COVID, Langley resident Carrie MacKay went home Sunday, Feb. 14 (Facebook images)
VIDEO: Langley woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle released from Abbotsford hospital

Carrie MacKay ‘beyond excited’ to be going home

A fire tore through DeLair Court in Abbotsford in the early morning of Feb. 14, 2021. (John Morrow/ Black Press)
UPDATE: More than 150 could be affected by early morning apartment fire in Abbotsford

Crews still on scene as building smolders, no reports of injuries in DeLair Court fire

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Most Read