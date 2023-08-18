Someone new has taken up residence in a busy Silver Valley neighbourhood. Loa Wilson recently discovered this little frog had cozied up in the old fronds of an banana palm plant in her yard. “He moved into the only wet spot in our backyard,” Wilson said, questioning how he got there. “It must have been a long hot journey… But he seems content in his new digs,” she added, noting that days later he was still there. (Special to The News)

Someone new has taken up residence in a busy Silver Valley neighbourhood. Loa Wilson recently discovered this little frog had cozied up in the old fronds of an banana palm plant in her yard. “He moved into the only wet spot in our backyard,” Wilson said, questioning how he got there. “It must have been a long hot journey… But he seems content in his new digs,” she added, noting that days later he was still there. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Safe and wet new digs

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

SHARE: Discovering bountiful wildlife in Maple Ridge

SHARE: Mesmerized by Pitt Lake fowl

SHARE: Man and machine at work

SHARE: Taking advantage of some sanctuary time

SHARE: Parenting on Pitt piling

SHARE: Colour breaks through on grey morn

SHARE: Fascination with fowl

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyWildlife

Love The Maple Ridge News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge actors on the stage in Out of This World

Just Posted

Someone new has taken up residence in a busy Silver Valley neighbourhood. Loa Wilson recently discovered this little frog had cozied up in the old fronds of an banana palm plant in her yard. “He moved into the only wet spot in our backyard,” Wilson said, questioning how he got there. “It must have been a long hot journey… But he seems content in his new digs,” she added, noting that days later he was still there. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Safe and wet new digs

Elsa Wu won first place in the U15 girls division of the MJT Ford Series in Chilliwack on Aug. 14 to 15. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge golfer takes home first place from Chilliwack tournament

There was a residential fire in Maple Ridge on Thursday evening, Aug. 17. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Residential fire in Maple Ridge on Thursday evening

Annika Meekel is a local actor appearing in Out of This World, playing in Vancouver. (APPLAUSE!/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge actors on the stage in Out of This World