Vaishali Bhalla snapped this picture as the sun set over Alouette Lake recently. “Serenity overloaded,” Bhalla said. (Special to The News)

Vaishali Bhalla snapped this picture as the sun set over Alouette Lake recently. “Serenity overloaded,” Bhalla said. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Serenity found at Alouette Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Overcast skies make for stunning view of Gold Creek

and

SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

SHARE: Paddling around Alouette Lake

SHARE: Dwelling on the deck

and

SHARE: Spreading a little beauty and seed

SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MEETING: Support group looks at dementia care elsewhere in the world
Next story
SHARE: Fleeting signs of summer

Just Posted

From a massive mason bee hive or house to likely the last cut of hay for the season, these signs of summer were spotted by local cycling enthusiast Ron Paley on one of his frequent trail rides through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Fleeting signs of summer

Vaishali Bhalla snapped this picture as the sun set over Alouette Lake recently. "Serenity overloaded," Bhalla said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Serenity found at Alouette Lake

Maple Ridge’s Purple Angel dementia support group is meeting again this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Fraserview Village hall. (Special to The News)
MEETING: Support group looks at dementia care elsewhere in the world

Stacey Loyer of Maple Ridge garnered some attention with her recent picture. Her image was profiled as a winner on the Pitt Meadows Community Facebook page. She also shared it with The News. "The last few dog days of summer along the Pitt Meadows dike's leash optional path. Barney and I were enjoying an early morning walk when this beautiful sunrise happened." (Special to The News)
SHARE: Last few dog days of summer