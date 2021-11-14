SHARE: Six-year-old insists on sharing photo with the paper

While taking his children for a recent evening stroll beside the Pitt Meadows Airport, Parwinder Sadana was prompted by his six-year-old son Krishtegh to take this photo. “The local farmer and his livestock were out on a beautiful sunny day,” said Dad, who recounted how Krishtegh loves to browse the local newspaper every weekend and told “Papa” to take a shot and send it to The News. His father obliged. (Special to The News)

While taking his children for a recent evening stroll beside the Pitt Meadows Airport, Parwinder Sadana was prompted by his six-year-old son Krishtegh to take this photo. “The local farmer and his livestock were out on a beautiful sunny day,” said Dad, who recounted how Krishtegh loves to browse the local newspaper every weekend and told “Papa” to take a shot and send it to The News. His father obliged. (Special to The News)

