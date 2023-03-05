When Golden Ears Provincial Park was closed due to snow on Sunday, Hammond’s Ron Paley thought he’d pay a visit to a neighbourhood church with a bit of a lengthy history. St. John The Divine Anglican Church is the oldest Lower Mainland place of worship. It was constructed in 1859, during the gold rush, across the Fraser River east of Fort Langley. In 1882 it was dismantled, floated across the water, and resurrected in its current location at 212th Street and River Road. “With my slipping and sliding, trying to walk among the the snow ruts, you would have thought I had been drinking,” Paley said with a chuckle. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Slice of history served up on sunny, snowy Sunday
