SHARE: Smattering of snow blankets Golden Ears

Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)

Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)

Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)

Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)

Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)

Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)

Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)

Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)

Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)

Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)

Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)