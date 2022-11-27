SHARE: Smattering of snow blankets Golden Ears
Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News) Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News) Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News) Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News) Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News) Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News) Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News) Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News) Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News) Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News) Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News) Hammond’s Ron Paley, an outdoor enthusiast, makes frequent trips to Golden Ears Provincial Park, even on chilly days. He and friends (two-legged and four-legged) recently hit the East Canyon Trail and another day visited part of Alouette Mountain and Memorial Trails. Various depths of snow could be seen covering the trees and trails. (Special to The News)
Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.
We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.
SHARE: Fishing among the reeds
SHARE: Ditch dweller
Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
SHARE: Overcast skies make for stunning view of Gold Creek
and
SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident
Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
SHARE: Paddling around Alouette Lake
SHARE: Dwelling on the deck
and
SHARE: Spreading a little beauty and seed
SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour
_______________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.
We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
_______________________________
Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePhotography