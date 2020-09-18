Kelly Garvey, and her husband, Jimi, recently went camping at Golden Ears Provincial Park. During a walk down to Alouette Lake, Kelly captured a somewhat haunting picture, around noonish, of Jimi walking into the lake. The smoky skies in distance left everything somewhat colourless. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Smoky skies cast Alouette Lake in a rather haunting light

