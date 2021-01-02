SHARE: Snow, sun, and water combine to create beauty

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Lori McLean share a picture taken recently in Pitt Meadows, along the dikes at the north end of Harris Road, just west of the bridge on what she described as a “beautiful day.” (Special to The News)

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: Cool temperatures and cloud over make for stunning view

ANOTHER – SHARE: From peak to peak

AND SHARE: So much to see while strolling

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

MORE – SHARE: First the fog, then the snow, and then more fog

and

SHARE: First to frolic on snow-covered Ruskin fields

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

PhotographyPitt Meadows