SHARE: Spreading cheer while making a little money

A group of young family friends set up a lemonade stand in Webster’s Corners late Wednesday afternoon. The foursome were hoping to spread a little cheer by waving at all the passersby and earn a little spending money by selling drinks. A corrections officer was one of many who stopped by to see the young entrepreneurs – which included Sidney Rickaby and Sofia Martins, both nine, 12-year-old Lucas Martins, and Jackson Rickaby, seven, (not in the picture). This was their first time having a lemonade stand, which taught them much about team work and money, said one mother, Maria Pais-Martins. They were out selling for almost three hours, and would have happily stayed longer, she said, except for the mosquitoes. (Special to The News)

