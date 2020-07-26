SHARE: Stargazing given some extra pizzazz this month

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Eduardo Baena share this and other images of Comet NEOWISE taken from Neaves Road, looking towards Pitt Lake. The comet was visible in the northern hemisphere during much of July. It won’t be back for another 6,800 yeas, according to NASA. Send us your photo showing how you view this community, email to: news@mapleridgenews.com. (Special to The News)

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge through your lens.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

