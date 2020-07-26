SHARE: Stargazing given some extra pizzazz this month

Eduardo Baena share this and other images of Comet NEOWISE taken from Neaves Road, looking towards Pitt Lake. The comet was visible in the northern hemisphere during much of July. It won’t be back for another 6,800 yeas, according to NASA. Send us your photo showing how you view this community, email to: news@mapleridgenews.com. (Special to The News)

AstronomyPitt Meadows

