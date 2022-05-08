Mom and babe recently stopped by Maple Ridge’s Blacksheep Pub for a bite to eat. The liquor establishment on 232nd Street is close to Maple Ridge Park and the Alouette River, and the area is home to a wide variety of wildlife. (Celia Pink/Special to The News)

SHARE: Stopping by the Blacksheep for a bite

