SHARE: Strolling the dikes with a friend

With a knee that is slow to heal, avid outdoorsman Ron Paley still wanted to get out into nature. Instead of exploring the backcountry of Maple Ridge last week, he opted to walk the dikes near the south end of the Pitt River Bridge. His four-legged companion decided to take a dip in the river. “I hope to hike the trails again,” and soon, noted Paley, a Hammond resident who frequently contributes to Through Your Lens. (Special to The News)

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

With a knee that is slow to heal, avid outdoorsman Ron Paley still wanted to get out into nature. Instead of exploring the backcountry of Maple Ridge last week, he opted to walk the dikes near the south end of the Pitt River Bridge. His four-legged companion decided to take a dip in the river. “I hope to hike the trails again,” and soon, noted Paley, a Hammond resident who frequently contributes to Through Your Lens. (Special to The News)
