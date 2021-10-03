Joe Keno shared a picture recently taken of the sun setting as seen from the Pitt River, at Kennedy Road. (Special to The News)

Joe Keno shared a picture recently taken of the sun setting as seen from the Pitt River, at Kennedy Road. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Stunning skies from Kennedy Road

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

READ MORE – SHARE: Special family time enjoyed inside the park

RELATED – SHARE: Grateful to be Canadian

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Cyclist stops to admire the clouds

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE: SHARE: Osprey couple and chicks captured at Pitt Lake

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

NaturePhotographyPitt Meadows

Previous story
Young girls from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows raise funds for BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch

Just Posted

Joe Keno shared a picture recently taken of the sun setting as seen from the Pitt River, at Kennedy Road. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Stunning skies from Kennedy Road

A thank you was posted on a decorated pole in downtown Maple Ridge, to express appreciation for the uPlan’s special efforts in recognizing grads. (Special to The News)
COMMUNITY NETWORK: Youth learning the rewards of volunteering

SEPASS, Christopher Age: 35 Height: 5 ft 8 in Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Sept. 28, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 3

Danielle Ryan’s music’s cover photo has her standing against the backdrop of Pitt Meadows. (Danielle Ryan/Brandon Severinski/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows artist releases debut single titled Weather Man