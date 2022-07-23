Ron Paley captured a few other scenic photos while out on his bike ride on one of the warmer days of this summer, taking in the view of the Laity farm and some geese on the Alouette River. (Special to The News)

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Avid Maple Ridge outdoorsman Ron Paley was cycling along the dikes in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows the other day when he capture a family out canoeing the local waterways. Paddling, without question, is one of his other favourite pastimes, and the stellar conditions that day made him a little jealous of the subjects in his picture. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Stunning summer weather ideal for biking or paddling

