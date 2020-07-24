Amanda Apps shared this picture taken up at Golden Ears Provincial Park on a recent sunny morning. “I find this picture represents the community as everything comes together seamlessly, just as the community does.” (Special to The News)

SHARE: Stunning sun captured over Alouette Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge through your lens.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.





BC LakesBC Parksmaple ridgePhotography

