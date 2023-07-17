Webster’s Corners resident Bob Axford shared a picture of one of his summer visitors, a swallowtail butterfly. “They regularly drop by and, if we are quiet, allow us to watch them up close,” Axford said. (Special to The News)

Webster’s Corners resident Bob Axford shared a picture of one of his summer visitors, a swallowtail butterfly. “They regularly drop by and, if we are quiet, allow us to watch them up close,” Axford said. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Summer visitors

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

SHARE: Discovering bountiful wildlife in Maple Ridge

SHARE: Mesmerized by Pitt Lake fowl

SHARE: Man and machine at work

SHARE: Taking advantage of some sanctuary time

SHARE: Parenting on Pitt piling

SHARE: Colour breaks through on grey morn

SHARE: Fascination with fowl

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge Concert Band to play final two Twilight Tuesday performances
Next story
Maple Ridge’s night market was a hit with crowds and vendors

Just Posted

The 12th annual Rotary Duck Race will take place Sunday, Aug. 13. (The News files)
Ducks on sale for Rotary fundraiser in Maple Ridge

BC United leader Kevin Falcon in a Facebook video at the Royal Crescent modular housing site in Maple Ridge. (BC United/Special to The News)
Premier and opposition leader cross swords over Maple Ridge homeless housing

Webster’s Corners resident Bob Axford shared a picture of one of his summer visitors, a swallowtail butterfly. “They regularly drop by and, if we are quiet, allow us to watch them up close,” Axford said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Summer visitors

The Maple Ridge Concert Band will be performing the last two Tuesday evenings of July. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Concert Band to play final two Twilight Tuesday performances