Karen Carruthers shared a picture taken Saturday morning while out for a walk at sunrise along the dikes in Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Karen Carruthers shared a picture taken Saturday morning while out for a walk at sunrise along the dikes in Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Sun comes up over the dikes

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Spending some quality family time together

RELATED – SHARE: Harvest time hits

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: A view from the Polder looking north

RECENT – SHARE: View of Pitt Meadows from across the water

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE: SHARE: Osprey couple and chicks captured at Pitt Lake

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographywilderness

Previous story
Ridge Meadows RCMP goes ‘70s Copshow’ for Halloween

Just Posted

Karen Carruthers shared a picture taken Saturday morning while out for a walk at sunrise along the dikes in Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sun comes up over the dikes

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 31

(Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP goes ‘70s Copshow’ for Halloween

The updated Harris Road underpass will mean shifting Harris Road slightly to the west at the railway crossing. (Port of Vancouver/Special to The News)
LETTER: What can be done to stop CP from pushing ahead