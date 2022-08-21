SHARE: Sunflowers brighten the community

Local sunflowers caught the eye of Hazel May Local sunflowers caught the eye of Hazel May
Local sunflowers caught the eye of Hazel May Local sunflowers caught the eye of Hazel May
Local sunflowers caught the eye of Hazel May Local sunflowers caught the eye of Hazel May
Local sunflowers caught the eye of Hazel May Local sunflowers caught the eye of Hazel May

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Overcast skies make for stunning view of Gold Creek

and

SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

SHARE: Paddling around Alouette Lake

SHARE: Dwelling on the deck

and

SHARE: Spreading a little beauty and seed

SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows

Previous story
Pitt Meadows gets new fire truck

Just Posted

Local sunflowers caught the eye of Hazel May
SHARE: Sunflowers brighten the community

Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson, city CAO Mark Roberts, and councillor Bob Meechan with the department’s new fire truck. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows gets new fire truck

Maple Ridge has two Alternate Approvial Process (AAP) bylaws involving infrastructure work. AAP assumes public approves of a project unless at least 10 per cent of electors submit written opposition on a specific form before a deadline. (Maple Ridge website)
LETTER: Maple Ridge council approval process not voter-friendly

Elliott Markillie is heading the Independent Maple Ridge elector organization that will be working to get out the vote and educate voters in the coming municipal election. They will also be endorsing candidates. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Three electoral organizations working in Maple Ridge council election