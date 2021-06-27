Maple Ridge's Ziggy Welsch shared a few recent sunrise picture from mid-span of the Pitt River Bridge at 5:36 a.m. on the longest day of the year. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Sunrise from the bridge deck

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Fine-feathered friends feast in Maple Ridge backyard

RELATED – SHARE: Grazing in the field

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Cyclist stops to admire the clouds

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE: SHARE: Osprey couple and chicks captured at Pitt Lake

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows

Previous story
LOOKING BACK: Farmers markets unpopular in historic Maple Ridge

Just Posted

A crowd gathered for a concert at the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park in 1994. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives #P14267/Special to The News)
Music on the Wharf is back, but different…

Maple Ridge's Ziggy Welsch shared a few recent sunrise picture from mid-span of the Pitt River Bridge at 5:36 a.m. on the longest day of the year. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sunrise from the bridge deck

Janine Towne shared a picture from a recent walk along the dikes in Pitt Meadows, in the days leading up to the current unprecedented heat wave. (Special to The News)
Record-breaking heat wave prompts opening of cooling centre

John, Martha, and Carl Brandt picked strawberries at the family farm in 1936 (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives #P06658/Special to The News).
LOOKING BACK: Farmers markets unpopular in historic Maple Ridge