Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley, during one of his Great Cycling Challenge trips this month, captured the sun rising from the bridge deck, and share that and a few other bridge images as he completed a 2.5 hour loop around three area bridges. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Sunrise from the bridge deck

Fundraising cyclist Ron Paley shares a variety of pictures from almost daily treks through the area

Cycling maple ridge Photography

