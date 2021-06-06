SHARE: Sunset and morning mist a stunning combination

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Erin Del Giudice shared some shots taken from Pitt River Bridge, as well as Neaves Road. “Loved the mist rolling over the barge and reflection of the mountains,” Del Giudice said. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Fine-feathered friends feast in Maple Ridge backyard

SHARE: Sharing the dikes with wildlife of all kinds

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Upclose and personal with nature

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE – SHARE: Weather is perfect for a paddle on Hayward Lake

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

PhotographyPitt Meadowswilderness

Erin Del Giudice shared some shots taken from Pitt River Bridge, as well as Neaves Road. “Loved the mist rolling over the barge and reflection of the mountains,” Del Giudice said. (Special to The News)