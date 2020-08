SHARE: Surrounded by breath-taking nature

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Barbara McConville walks the dike at sunrise, and shared this picture taken from the south dikes along the Alouette River, at the Silver Bridge parking lot. “It’s quite lovely this nature we have available to us,” said McConville. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

