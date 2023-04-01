SHARE: Taking in the view

Hailey Homen frequently visits Jerry Sulina Park, and especially the dog area, with her canine companion Zeus. He’s a seven-and-a-half-year-old Husky-Belgian Malanois cross. (Special to The News)

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

Maple Ridge director hopes people see themselves in dark comedy God of Carnage

Maple Ridge loses Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest

