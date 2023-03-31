SHARE: ‘Til the clouds roll by

Leslie Michael was nursing a beer in his Maple Ridge backyard recently, when an eruption of fluffy white clouds emerged over a line of giant, nearby cedar trees. (Special to The News)

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

