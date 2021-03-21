Elena Tkatchouk shared this picture taken recently along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Tranquility captured alongside the river in Pitt Meadows

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

maple ridgePhotography

LOOKING BACK: Nelson and Ruby Lougheed’s wedding a day to remember

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 21

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Wicked Tattoo and Piercing Inc. will be closing along Lougheed Highway on March 20. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Needles, drugs and feces reasons for another downtown Maple Ridge business closure

Vanessa Welti’s Wicked Tattoo and Piercing Inc. will be moving to a private studio

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge woman wonders, a year into pandemic, what used to fill the day

Pandemic year has brought reflection and some inner peace to one local letter writer

Ruby Selkirk and Nelson Lougheed during their wedding reception at the Selkirk family home. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives – P00201/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Nelson and Ruby Lougheed’s wedding a day to remember

Museum curator does a little digging about a well-known Maple Ridge couple, and a dress

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Jeevan Singh Sull, 61, of Abbotsford was injured on March 3, 2021 and died on March 14. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released his name on March 21 and appealed to the public for more information on what they believe was a targeted attack. (Submitted/IHIT)
IHIT releases name of victim in Abbotsford homicide investigation

Investigators looking for more information relating to death of 61-year-old Jeevan Sull

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Recently returned goaltender Trent Miner has been named to the roster of the Vancouver Giants for the WHL ‘hub’ series that gets underway on Friday, March 26 (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants release roster for ‘hub’ series

Eight rookies on the list released by Langley-based WHL team

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
‘Basmodi Wave’ protesters in support of Indian farmers cruise through Mission in fleet of tractors

Over 200 pairs of shoes placed at steps of municipal hall, one for every protester killed in India

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

Most Read