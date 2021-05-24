Brent Rideout captured a photo, which because of focus and movement looks much like an oil painting, of a tugboat barrelling eastbound down the Fraser River, just off Bonson Landing. (Special to The News)

Brent Rideout captured a photo, which because of focus and movement looks much like an oil painting, of a tugboat barrelling eastbound down the Fraser River, just off Bonson Landing. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Tug steaming down the Fraser

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Fine-feathered friends feast in Maple Ridge backyard

RELATED – SHARE: White stuff disappears while red stuff rising up

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Upclose and personal with nature

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE: SHARE: Rapids rage in Golden Ears park

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Fraser RiverPhotographyPitt Meadows

Previous story
VIDEO: Rain dampens numbers, not spirit in ’unofficial parade’ through Fort Langley
Next story
SHARE:

Just Posted

Ron Paley recently scaled Alouette Mountain, in Golden Ears Provincial Park, to the Canning Memorial Lookout. It’s an area named after a Maple Ridge climber killed at age 22, while descending from Canada’s highest mountain – Mount Logan in Kluane National Park of the Yukon. A map shelter and picnic table at the site were built with donation made in memory of Stephen Murray Canning. (Special to The News)
SHARE:

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Brent Rideout captured a photo, which because of focus and movement looks much like an oil painting, of a tugboat barrelling eastbound down the Fraser River, just off Bonson Landing. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Tug steaming down the Fraser

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Barbara McConville has been walking 10 km a day on the “beautiful” dikes throughout Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. “So nice to have them,” she said of the popular walking trails. “I have been walking them for 40 years, but have not done daily before, or appreciated them so much.” In this case, she was strolling the dikes along Pitt River and near the Pitt Lake. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Appreciative of local dikes

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Margarita Sanchez shared a picture of a Dogwood tree in full bloom along 203rd Street in Maple Ridge, the mountains in the background. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Dogwoods in bloom

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Ziggy Welsch of Maple Ridge captured a glowing sunset recently. (Special to The News0
SHARE: Brilliancy of sunset captured

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday’s show. (AP Photo)
VIDEO: Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards

Drake extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday

Bob and Berla McLaughlin of Surrey, with scruffy little Sophie, took part in a small car rally that drove through the village of Fort Langley Monday, to mark Victoria Day and to replace the traditional May Day Parade that would have been in its 99th year – if not for COVID. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Rain dampens numbers, not spirit in ’unofficial parade’ through Fort Langley

99th annual May Day Parade wasn’t allowed, so a few dozen car lovers decided to take a ‘drive’

Tax freedom day for Canadians happened May 24, a week later than last year, calculated the Fraser Institute. (Pixabay Image)
‘Tax Freedom Day’ in Canada is coming a week later this year

Fraser Institute calculates May 24 as day average household income matches tax payable for 2021

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia has avoided a drop-off in vaccination uptakes in younger age groups, leading to optimism about its COVID-19 efforts, the head of a group representing thousands of B.C. doctors says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages

Despite the strong numbers in B.C., some public health units are directly targeting younger residents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Director Avi Lewis, right, and author Naomi Klein of the film ‘This Changes Everything,’ stand for a photo on the red carpet during the Toronto International Film Festival press conference in Toronto on Wednesday, August 5, 2015. Documentary film producer Avi Lewis has been acclaimed as the federal NDP candidate in a riding in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Film producer Avi Lewis named as NDP candidate in B.C. riding

The NDP finished fourth in the riding in the 2019 election

A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Fire conditions for Western Canada are a concern as the summer approaches, but everything depends on what kind of weather the next few months bring, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Dry spring can create wildfire trouble for Western Canada, experts say

‘It just doesn’t depend on June,’ says one expert

Joyce Pillarella is pictured at her home in Montreal on Friday, May 21, 2021. After decades of digging in archival material and talking with the families of Italian Canadians who were interned during the Second World War, Montreal historian Joyce Pillarella says Canada’s long-awaited apology for the internment gives her family and other families the moral justice they have been waiting for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadians of Italian origin find justice in apology for internment during WW2

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a formal apology in the House of Commons Thursday

Militants stand guard around the stage as Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, makes a rally appearance days after a cease-fire was reached following an 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Canadian troops, Mounties get front row seats to Israeli-Palestinian clashes

Twenty-three Canadian troops and three Mounties are part of a U.S.-led mission, first launched in 2005

Most Read