Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal snapped a few pictures recently in Golden Ears Provincial Park. “Beautiful day for the Gold Creek Falls trail hike,” he said. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal snapped a few pictures recently in Golden Ears Provincial Park. “Beautiful day for the Gold Creek Falls trail hike,” he said. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Unbeatable scenery found in provincial park

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

SHARE: Discovering bountiful wildlife in Maple Ridge

SHARE: Mesmerized by Pitt Lake fowl

SHARE: Man and machine at work

SHARE: Taking advantage of some sanctuary time

SHARE: Parenting on Pitt piling

SHARE: Colour breaks through on grey morn

SHARE: Fascination with fowl

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: 55+ BC Games opening ceremony to feature artistic touch from Abbotsford youth

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal snapped a few pictures recently in Golden Ears Provincial Park. “Beautiful day for the Gold Creek Falls trail hike,” he said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Unbeatable scenery found in provincial park

Frequent contributor Janine Johnson captured this picture earlier this week, while cycling along the dikes of the Fraser River in Pitt Meadows. “The contrast of colours in the clouds were stunning. The only white cloud had a splash of dark purplish blue… reminded me of the eye of the storm,” shared the Maple Ridge woman. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Looking into the eye of a storm

Larissa Franklin hitting at the Canada Cup. (Tricia Weel/Black Press)
Maple Ridge softball star with Team Canada in Italy

Director of planning Chuck Goddard is leaving the City of Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Guiding the growth of Maple Ridge for almost two decades