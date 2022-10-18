Maple Ridge’s Doug Cook snapped a few pictures from the viewpoint platform at the top of the 79 Grind Trail above Stave Lake – which is located just inside Mission, near the northeast Maple Ridge border. The trail starts at 6.6-km mark of the Florence Lake Forest Service Road. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Doug Cook snapped a few pictures from the viewpoint platform at the top of the 79 Grind Trail above Stave Lake – which is located just inside Mission, near the northeast Maple Ridge border. The trail starts at 6.6-km mark of the Florence Lake Forest Service Road. (Special to The News)

SHARE: View few see of Stave Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Overcast skies make for stunning view of Gold Creek

and

SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

SHARE: Paddling around Alouette Lake

SHARE: Dwelling on the deck

and

SHARE: Spreading a little beauty and seed

SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgeMissionPhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spooky Maple Ridge home provides scares for charity

Just Posted

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association was one of the 2021 community grant winners, receiving $5,000 from the Maple Ridge Community Foundation. (The News)
Maple Ridge charities can now submit applications for the 2022 community grants

Maple Ridge’s Doug Cook snapped a few pictures from the viewpoint platform at the top of the 79 Grind Trail above Stave Lake – which is located just inside Mission, near the northeast Maple Ridge border. The trail starts at 6.6-km mark of the Florence Lake Forest Service Road. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View few see of Stave Lake

First Ridge Meadows Recycling Society curbside truck in 1980. (Special to The News)
Final week for tickets to Maple Ridge gala celebrating 50 years of recycling

Maple Ridge’s Scott White captured some pictures one morning last week of eagles along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. They were near the bridge where Neaves Road intersects with the dikes, said White, noting the pair of eagles were overlooking the water and scoping out the next meal. “One was camera shy at first, and then relented.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Scoping out their next meal