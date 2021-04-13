Walt Brouwer of Fort Langley shared a picture of a beautiful spring day of Bedford Channel, including a view of the mountains reflecting in the water. (Special to Black Press Media)

Walt Brouwer of Fort Langley shared a picture of a beautiful spring day of Bedford Channel, including a view of the mountains reflecting in the water. (Special to Black Press Media)

SHARE: View of Golden Ears from many different perspectives

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

RELATED – SHARE: The magic of the Fraser River

MORE – SHARE: Fields and mountains to the west ablaze

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Forest comes to life with promise of spring

and

SHARE: Upclose and personal with nature

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Diana Starzak of Maple Ridge shared these pictures of the local mountain range, one taken from the dikes in Pitt Meadows, another from the diking system trails through Maple Ridge. “I come to the dikes to hike and soak up the beautiful scenery. While doing so, I have my camera ready just in case,” she said. (Special to The News)

Diana Starzak of Maple Ridge shared these pictures of the local mountain range, one taken from the dikes in Pitt Meadows, another from the diking system trails through Maple Ridge. “I come to the dikes to hike and soak up the beautiful scenery. While doing so, I have my camera ready just in case,” she said. (Special to The News)

Diana Starzak of Maple Ridge shared these pictures of the local mountain range, one taken from the dikes in Pitt Meadows, another from the diking system trails through Maple Ridge. “I come to the dikes to hike and soak up the beautiful scenery. While doing so, I have my camera ready just in case,” she said. (Special to The News)

Diana Starzak of Maple Ridge shared these pictures of the local mountain range, one taken from the dikes in Pitt Meadows, another from the diking system trails through Maple Ridge. “I come to the dikes to hike and soak up the beautiful scenery. While doing so, I have my camera ready just in case,” she said. (Special to The News)

Monty Little continues to be taken aback by how quickly the weather can change in Canada. “One moment it would be raining cats and dogs, then the sun would pop out, and later in the day, a hail storm.” One day recently it was cold and windy with blue skies and afternoon clouds. Then, it started to snow lightly, blanketing the Golden Ears. “Ya gotta love this place called Canada,” he said, sharing his picture. (Special to The News)

Monty Little continues to be taken aback by how quickly the weather can change in Canada. “One moment it would be raining cats and dogs, then the sun would pop out, and later in the day, a hail storm.” One day recently it was cold and windy with blue skies and afternoon clouds. Then, it started to snow lightly, blanketing the Golden Ears. “Ya gotta love this place called Canada,” he said, sharing his picture. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Tracey McKinnon loves her community “and all its beauty.” Like so many of us now, she snaps pictures with her cellphone. “I’m always snapping photos and my phone is full of many views of Maple Ridge and its beauty, and I’m glad to share it with our community,” she said of this image reflecting the mountain range in the water below. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Tracey McKinnon loves her community “and all its beauty.” Like so many of us now, she snaps pictures with her cellphone. “I’m always snapping photos and my phone is full of many views of Maple Ridge and its beauty, and I’m glad to share it with our community,” she said of this image reflecting the mountain range in the water below. (Special to The News)

Born and raised in Maple Ridge, Ernie Daykin is still astonished at this community’s beauty. He recently captured this image of the snow covered peaks of the Golden Ears. (Special to The News)

Born and raised in Maple Ridge, Ernie Daykin is still astonished at this community’s beauty. He recently captured this image of the snow covered peaks of the Golden Ears. (Special to The News)

Mark Watkinson shared this picture of the mountain taken in the not too distant past. (Special to The News)

Mark Watkinson shared this picture of the mountain taken in the not too distant past. (Special to The News)

Dustin Kvammen and his children often share pictures of Maple Ridge. They recently shared a few images of the Golden Ears Mountains. (Special to The News)

Dustin Kvammen and his children often share pictures of Maple Ridge. They recently shared a few images of the Golden Ears Mountains. (Special to The News)

Dustin Kvammen and his children often share pictures of Maple Ridge. They recently shared a few images of the Golden Ears Mountains. (Special to The News)

Dustin Kvammen and his children often share pictures of Maple Ridge. They recently shared a few images of the Golden Ears Mountains. (Special to The News)

Previous story
Popular Maple Ridge summer destination vandalized

Just Posted

A sign to students outside Pitt Meadows secondary. The school is not currently listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposures. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Four more Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19

Cases at three public schools and Maple Ridge Christian

Born and raised in Maple Ridge, Ernie Daykin is still astonished at this community’s beauty. He recently captured this image of the snow covered peaks of the Golden Ears in the background, and cherry blossoms in the foreground. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View of Golden Ears from many different perspectives

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Spray paint was discovered at Hot Rocks. (Special to The News)
Popular Maple Ridge summer destination vandalized

Rocks discovered with spray paint along South Alouette

Police shut down 240 Street after a single vehicle accident. (The News files)
Maple Ridge man dies following crash

Police believe he went into medical distress before accident

Golden Ears park is expected to be busy again this summer. (The News files)
Golden Ears Provincial Park sees 10,000 vehicles over Easter

Average for entire month is 18,000

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
1 in 3 young Canadians have given up on owning a home: poll

Data released Monday says 36% of adults younger than 40 have given up on home ownership entirely

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. urges people to stay in their neighbourhoods, discourages out-of-household meet-ups

Dr. Bonnie Henry says there should be no travel, even to the next city over

Looking east at the Cascade Range with the potential Alpine Village site in the foreground. Mt. Archibald rises on the left.
Ambitious all-season mountain resort proposed near Chilliwack

Proponents say Bridal Veil Mountain Resort could cover 11,500 acres bring in $252 million a year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Most Canadians plan to get COVID-19 vaccine, but safety fears drive hesitancy: poll

This comes as confidence in governments is plummeting in provinces being hit hardest by the pandemic

Cemetery staff installed the wrong headstone on the grave of Jima Kiir, even though the headstone’s photo did not match with the photo placed on the grave. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford mother upset city placed wrong headstone on son’s grave

Cemetery staff mix up graves of 2 recently deceased men from South Sudanese community

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox’s legacy of resilience resonates during COVID-19 crisis, says brother

Fred Fox said his brother’s legacy of resilience has taken on renewed resonance as COVID-19 rages on

A youth was arrested following a car crash on Wallace Street on Saturday, April 10. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)
Onlookers laugh and jeer as B.C. teen beaten, then forced to strip and walk home

Police arrest older teen, call video shared on social media ‘disturbing’

Most Read