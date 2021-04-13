SHARE: View of Golden Ears from many different perspectives

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Walt Brouwer of Fort Langley shared a picture of a beautiful spring day of Bedford Channel, including a view of the mountains reflecting in the water. (Special to Black Press Media)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

RELATED – SHARE: The magic of the Fraser River

MORE – SHARE: Fields and mountains to the west ablaze

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Forest comes to life with promise of spring

and

SHARE: Upclose and personal with nature

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePhotography



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Diana Starzak of Maple Ridge shared these pictures of the local mountain range, one taken from the dikes in Pitt Meadows, another from the diking system trails through Maple Ridge. “I come to the dikes to hike and soak up the beautiful scenery. While doing so, I have my camera ready just in case,” she said. (Special to The News)

Diana Starzak of Maple Ridge shared these pictures of the local mountain range, one taken from the dikes in Pitt Meadows, another from the diking system trails through Maple Ridge. “I come to the dikes to hike and soak up the beautiful scenery. While doing so, I have my camera ready just in case,” she said. (Special to The News)

Monty Little continues to be taken aback by how quickly the weather can change in Canada. “One moment it would be raining cats and dogs, then the sun would pop out, and later in the day, a hail storm.” One day recently it was cold and windy with blue skies and afternoon clouds. Then, it started to snow lightly, blanketing the Golden Ears. “Ya gotta love this place called Canada,” he said, sharing his picture. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Tracey McKinnon loves her community “and all its beauty.” Like so many of us now, she snaps pictures with her cellphone. “I’m always snapping photos and my phone is full of many views of Maple Ridge and its beauty, and I’m glad to share it with our community,” she said of this image reflecting the mountain range in the water below. (Special to The News)

Born and raised in Maple Ridge, Ernie Daykin is still astonished at this community’s beauty. He recently captured this image of the snow covered peaks of the Golden Ears. (Special to The News)

Mark Watkinson shared this picture of the mountain taken in the not too distant past. (Special to The News)

Dustin Kvammen and his children often share pictures of Maple Ridge. They recently shared a few images of the Golden Ears Mountains. (Special to The News)