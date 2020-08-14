SHARE: Yearlings playing in a Maple Ridge pasture

Lynda Summers was cycling with a friend recently along the 132nd Avenue trail, when she came across several mares wandering about in a field, followed closely by their yearlings – likely only a few days old. “It looked like it was the first time in the field for these handsome little fillies and colts. While most were understandably shy, one little black colt was curious about us and wandered over under the watchful eye of his mom,” she shared. (Special to The News)

Most Read