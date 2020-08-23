Clare Byrne walks her dog regularly on the dike at the north end of 216th Street in Maple Ridge and recently and spotted this Belted Kingfisher flying around with a crayfish in its beak.”I think it was quite special to see this,” she shared. (Special to The News)

