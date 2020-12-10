Sharing a little extra light and love this season

Tell us about your favourite Christmas displays in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

This display can be seen at 12295 Bonson Rd. in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Christmas displays are helping illuminate Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this holiday season, and The News doesn’t want anyone to miss out on a single bulb.

Submissions of pictures, tips, and display addresses will be accepted all season long, to ensure that area residents know where the best and brightest views are.

Include the name of the display, the street address and details of when the lights are on.

Whether the lights are strung for fun or for charity, locations will be shared through an interactive map, and there will be a chance to be featured in The News listings.

People can email everything Christmas display related to editor@mapleridgenews.com or direct message through our Facebook.

If you’re out there visiting displays, visitors are asked to respect residents’ properties if they are taking in a display.

Plan ahead to see if displays are open to the public or offer a view from the sidewalk or street. And again, remember to social distance if you’re not the only observers.

Some of this year’s displays will again accepting charitable donations, so arriving with cash or appropriate items in hand is recommended.

