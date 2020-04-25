Sharing hope for… our community

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents still asked to hang a Hope For… poster in their window

Pictures continue to come in from The News’ Hope For… campaign, as local residents send in photos of their personalized posters.

We’re asking residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to tell us who or what they’re hoping for during these challenging times.

Grab the Hope For… poster out of last week’s edition of The News, fill in the blank, and personalize as you wish.

Then, send your Hope For… photo via email to contests@mapleridgenews.com and we’ll share your message with others.

.

CoronavirusLocal News

