Sharing hope for the community

Local residents are sending in pictures of their personalized Hope For… posters

Pictures continue to come in from The News’ Hope For… campaign.

We’re asking residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to tell us who or what they’re hoping for during these challenging times.

Grab the Hope For… poster out of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, fill in the blank, and personalize as you wish.

Then, send your Hope For… photo via email to contests@mapleridgenews.com, or share on The News Facebook page.

We’ll share your message with others.

We can’t wait to hear from you.

