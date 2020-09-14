SHARING: Readers come through with more forest photographs

A few readers have responded to the request to share their photos.
On Friday, The News published a few forest pictures from Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley.
RELATED – SHARE: Exploring Maple Ridge’s forests
We love to see the community Through Your Lens.
We invite you to share photographs that depict Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.
SHARE: Many miracles are present in daily life
and
RECENT –SHARE: Haunting skies moved Port Haney walker to take pictures
Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
.
_______________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.
We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
_______________________________
Environmentmaple ridgeNaturePhotographyWildlife