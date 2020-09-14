SHARING: Readers come through with more forest photographs

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Ross Davies found this four-legged friend wandering through the forest near Kanaka Creek. (Special to The News)

A few readers have responded to the request to share their photos.

On Friday, The News published a few forest pictures from Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley.

RELATED – SHARE: Exploring Maple Ridge’s forests

We love to see the community Through Your Lens.

We invite you to share photographs that depict Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: Many miracles are present in daily life

and

RECENT –SHARE: Haunting skies moved Port Haney walker to take pictures

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Environmentmaple ridgeNaturePhotographyWildlife



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Larry DeFehr took this picture near Alouette Lake in the Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)