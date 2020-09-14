Ross Davies found this four-legged friend wandering through the forest near Kanaka Creek. (Special to The News)

SHARING: Readers come through with more forest photographs

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

A few readers have responded to the request to share their photos.

On Friday, The News published a few forest pictures from Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley.

We love to see the community Through Your Lens.

We invite you to share photographs that depict Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

and

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Larry DeFehr took this picture near Alouette Lake in the Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)

Ross Davies spotted this barred owl in the forest, near Alouette Lake. (Special to The News)

