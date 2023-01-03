Showcase highlights seniors supports in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Event to showcase supports for seniors in the community. (Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network/Special to The News)

Seniors who could use a little help around the house are welcome to a showcase taking place of what is available to them in the community.

In My Backyard: Connecting Seniors to Services is a showcase of the non-profit programs and services available to them from transportation to meals and grocery delivery services, and housekeeping, grief support, literacy, social and recreation programs, and more.

Representatives from local social service agencies will be on hand to talk about the programs and answer any questions.

There will be door prizes handed out.

Refreshments will also be provided.

The event is being put on by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network and is being held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Maple Ridge Public Library at 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road, beside city hall.

To register for the event go to Eventbrite at InMyBackYard.eventbrite.ca, call 604-786-7404, or email seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com.