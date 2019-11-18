Silent auction for Community Services in Maple Ridge

One of the largest in the community

A one-day-only silent auction benefiting Community Services is taking place this Saturday.

The 16th Annual Community Silent Auction is one of the largest silent auctions in the community with the greatest variety of items in terms of themes and value.

More than 240 items will be up for bidding including a Sony soundbar subwoofer, a $100 Keg giftcard, numerous gift baskets, an espresso station, a trimmer edger, a night at the Rosedale on Robson, “lots of items for every budget,” said Joanne Leginus, director of administration and services with Community Services.

“In a day they can get some great deals that you won’t find anywhere else,” she said of people attending the event.

There will be festive, fun activities in the lobby of the ACT for the whole family plus live entertainment including a seniors choir at 10:30 a.m., a ukulele group at noon and at 1:30 p.m. local musician Peter Tam.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. balloon artist Scruffles the Clown will be on hand and from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. there will be face painters at the free event.

A children’s craft table will be going all day.

And from noon until 2 p.m. Santa Claus will pay a visit.

The silent auction will take place in the Genstar Studio.

There will be a 50/50 draw and a buy-it-now table.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society will be accepting unwrapped gifts for children, teens, adults or seniors to help struggling families and isolated seniors have a brighter Christmas.

The Community Silent Auction takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 23 at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge.

The event is in partnership with the Christmas Hamper Society.

All proceeds will go directly to: bringing meals to vulnerable and isolated seniors; supporting victims of crime; assisting those with disabilities; counseling individuals and families to make positive changes; and supporting youth in crisis.

Community Services is an accredited, multi-service charity that has been supporting individuals and families in our community for close to 50 years. They support and empower individuals and families to realize their potential and achieve self-reliance by offering client centered services and programs that embrace the values of community, compassion, excellence, growth and respect.

Community Services is also a participating organization of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Community Network whose mission includes providing opportunities and supports for residents to build their capacities to live healthy lives as contributing members of the community.

To donate to the silent auction or for further information contact Heather Walker at 604.467.6911, Ext. 1413.

