Silent online auction raising money for community services

Agency helping children, youth, seniors, and families in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows hosts fundraiser

Everything from pillows to jewelry, storage baskets to gift cards, to bedding and other home decor, it’s all up for auction online for the rest of the week, in an effort to help raise money for the local community services agency.

It’s a virtual silent auction that runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, with proceeds from the event helping change lives of local residents through the programs and services offered by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services, said spokesperson Heather Walker.

“Proceeds of this fundraiser will be used to help empower the lives of individuals and families in our community,” she said, noting that during the past year the agency supported more than 15,000 local people.

“…And with your help we can reach even more people,” she said, noting they offer a wide range of programs for children, youth, adults, seniors, and families.

The auction is online, with items available for pick up in the three days following closing of bids.

