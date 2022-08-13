Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues are performing Monday, Aug. 15, in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues are performing Monday, Aug. 15, in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Singing the blues in Maple Ridge

Free concert in Memorial Peace Park

Bring a lawn chair and some dancing shoes for an evening of the blues in Memorial Peace Park.

Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues will be performing on Monday, Aug. 15, at the bandstand.

This is the first gig for the four member group since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“But we’re ready to rock with some new tunes and some old favourites,” they said.

Music in the Park takes place every week and is hosted by the Variete D’Arts Society.

Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues will take to the stage from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, in Memorial Peace Park, along 224 Street between Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road.

For more information go to mapleridge.ca/Calendar.aspx?EID=7170.

RELATED: 3-day rock’n roll festival coming to Maple Ridge

ALSO: Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Previous story
Free movie night in Maple Ridge
Next story
Museum hosts event at UBC research forest in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Katie’s Closet features lots of used clothing at the Carboot Sale in Maple Ridge on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Carboot sale held in Maple Ridge on Saturday

Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues are performing Monday, Aug. 15, in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Singing the blues in Maple Ridge

Deer at the Malcolm Knapp Research Forest in Maple Ridge, from the forest’s Facebook page. (Special to The News)
Museum hosts event at UBC research forest in Maple Ridge

TransLink has released a five-year action plan.
LETTER: TransLink’s future plans do not serve Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows