Singing the blues in Maple Ridge

Bring a lawn chair and some dancing shoes for an evening of the blues in Memorial Peace Park.

Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues will be performing on Monday, Aug. 15, at the bandstand.

This is the first gig for the four member group since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“But we’re ready to rock with some new tunes and some old favourites,” they said.

Music in the Park takes place every week and is hosted by the Variete D’Arts Society.

Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues will take to the stage from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, in Memorial Peace Park, along 224 Street between Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road.

For more information go to mapleridge.ca/Calendar.aspx?EID=7170.

