Slideshow: Maple Ridge’s winter wonderland waterways

The roads might have been horrendous around Maple Ridge on Thursday, but the beauty of the city’s waterways made the storm worth bearing for those who were able to take advantage of a nice stroll.
Dog walkers aplenty blazed trails along the dikes on either side of Jerry Sulina park.
A glimpse at the Alouette River saw families of ducks paddling around, confused by the odd weather at their regular haunt.
In the sky above, a bald eagle kept its distance from the snowy ground, opting to perch up high until the conditions below improved.
Port Haney Wharf proved an excellent vantage point to see the frozen Fraser River in all its glory.
Mini platelets of ice lined the shore and the current took on a molasses-like consistency as it made its way to the sea.
For quiet reflection, Whonnock Lake could not be beat.
While the roads to get in were a little hairy, the giant snow-covered evergreens on either side, provided a sense of calm.
The lake itself was not quite fully frozen, so the odd visitor who came to enjoy its serenity made sure to heed. the thin ice signs.
