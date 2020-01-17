Slideshow: Maple Ridge’s winter wonderland waterways

A flock of ducks took to the sky above the Alouette River. (Ronan O’Doherty -THE NEWS)
Mountains took a peak from behind a cloud bank after a snowy morning. (Ronan O’Doherty -THE NEWS)
Mini snow mounds dotted the marshy shores of the Allouette River near Jerry Sulina Park. (Ronan O’Doherty -THE NEWS)
A bald eagle glided over the treetops near Jerry Sulina Park. (Ronan O’Doherty -THE NEWS)
Sunset over a partially frozen Fraser River near Port Haney Wharf. (Ronan O’Doherty -THE NEWS)
The powerful Fraser’s River’s current was stalled to a crawl by the lower-than-usual temperatures. (Ronan O’Doherty -THE NEWS)
At close glance, the frozen platelets along the Fraser River resembled Superman’s Fortress of Solitude. (Ronan O’Doherty -THE NEWS)
The film of ice that covered Whonnock Lake, while beautiful, was nowhere near solid enough to skate on. (Ronan O’Doherty -THE NEWS)

The roads might have been horrendous around Maple Ridge on Thursday, but the beauty of the city’s waterways made the storm worth bearing for those who were able to take advantage of a nice stroll.

Dog walkers aplenty blazed trails along the dikes on either side of Jerry Sulina park.

A glimpse at the Alouette River saw families of ducks paddling around, confused by the odd weather at their regular haunt.

In the sky above, a bald eagle kept its distance from the snowy ground, opting to perch up high until the conditions below improved.

READ MORE: Public schools open, another wintry storm to approach Maple Ridge

Port Haney Wharf proved an excellent vantage point to see the frozen Fraser River in all its glory.

Mini platelets of ice lined the shore and the current took on a molasses-like consistency as it made its way to the sea.

For quiet reflection, Whonnock Lake could not be beat.

While the roads to get in were a little hairy, the giant snow-covered evergreens on either side, provided a sense of calm.

The lake itself was not quite fully frozen, so the odd visitor who came to enjoy its serenity made sure to heed. the thin ice signs.


