Smile cookies to help BC Children’s Hospital

Tim Horton locations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are putting smiles on children’s faces this week.

Until May 7, 100 per cent from every Smile Cookie sold will be going to various community charities – in this community and at locations across Metro Vancouver.

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has been selected as the charity of choice at 125 Tim Hortons stores participating across the province, including the Pitt Meadows location at 19800 Lougheed Highway.

Smile Cookies are chocolate chunk cookies that are hand-decorated specially for the Smile Cookie campaign.

Last year the Smile Cookie campaign raised $167,328.94 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Each year, BC Children’s Hospital provides specialized care to more than 138,000 kids throughout the province,” said Rita Thodos, executive vice-president, philanthropy at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“The community support we receive from passionate partners like Tim Hortons is essential in our work to overcome childhood illnesses and improve the lives of countless kids and families,” she said, adding that money will go towards ground-breaking research, state-of-the-art technology, and programs that support clinical care, to ensure that sick and injured children across B.C. receive the best care possible.

BC Children’s Hospital is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children and youth. It’s one of the few pediatric medical and teaching facilities in Canada with an acute care centre, research institute, mental health facility, and rehabilitation centre all in one place. The hospital provides specialized care, innovative therapies, and pediatric expertise for children in the province, including the sickest and most seriously injured.

Launched in 1996, the annual Smile Cookie campaign originally raised funds for Hamilton Children’s Hospital.

Now the campaign supports more than 600 charities and community groups across the country including local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

For more information about Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign, go to: TimHortons.com/smilecookie.

People are also welcome to support the campaign by using the hashtag #SmileCookie on social media.