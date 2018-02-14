UPDATE: Snow closes road into Golden Ears Park

This is the second time this season that the park has been closed to traffic

The road into Golden Ears Park has been closed again because of the amount of snow that fell overnight.

The park received about 18 centimetres of snow and it was still snowing according to a tweet sent out by the park operator just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Operations manager Stewart Burgess says that at the south end of the park by the main gates there is about 5 centimetres of wet snow on the ground and by the time you get to park headquarters, four kilometres in, there is around 18 centimetres of dry snow. By the campgrounds at the north end of the park there is at least 20 centimetres of snow.

This is the second time this season that the road has been closed due to the weather.

On December 19 the park was closed to traffic because of icy road conditions and reopened again on Jan. 6.

“Last time it was more icy than snow,” said Burgess.

“This time it’s a lot of snow. Hopefully it will melt away in a couple of days,” he said adding that the snow has started to melt away at the south end but at the north end it was only 1 degree Celsius and the snow was not melting at all.

The park road will be closed until further notice.

Burgess says it is difficult to put a timeline on when it will reopen.

“It could warm up substantially at the north end and be gone tomorrow,” Burgess said about the snow.

”I kind of doubt it but you never know,” he said.

But, he says, for anyone who hikes into the park it will be a beautiful walk in the snow along any of the trails or just along the roadside.

For updates go to alouetteparks.ca.