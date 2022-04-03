Soccer players learn news skills during spring break camp in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows Soccer Club will have four weeks of camp this summer

Soccer players of all ages took to the pitch during March break for the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club’s spring break camps.

This year there were 56 players registered compared to 90 in 2021. However, the camps in 2020 had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

During the summer of 2020 they did hold camps and had 166 participants, low participation compared to the next year when they had 308 participants.

Graham Thompson, assistant technical director with the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club, is expecting a large turn out this summer.

“The focus for our camps is skill development in a fun and inclusive environment,” said Thompson.

He said players will get to participate in soccer specific activities to develop six-key player habits: one versus one attacking, one versus one defending, passing, vision and awareness, receiving and turning, and finishing.

“Coaches create fun, soccer specific games for players of all levels of play,” he said.

This summer the camp dates are: July 4-8, July 18-22,August 8-12, and August 22-26.

