Sock donations needed for those in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Collections boxes for socks for those in need have been placed around town. (The News files)

Sock donations are being collected until the end of the month for those in need this winter season.

The Ridge Meadows Community Action Team, CAT, is behind the charitable collection for the community, called Socktober, that has drop-off boxes across the community.

Meagan Van Barneveld, mental wellness nurse with Fraser Health, said it is the second year that CAT has been operating the Socktober clothing drive.

She said several businesses and organizations are participating this year.

“Many socks of been donated… but we have a long, wet, and cold winter ahead of us and are in need of many more. We are hoping the public can also help us by donating socks to the various drop-off locations in Maple Ridge,” said Van Barneveld.

Donated socks will be distributed to various outreach societies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, added Van Barneveld.

READ ALSO: West Coast Express Santa Train returns to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

ALSO: Santa Claus parade returns to downtown Maple Ridge

Donation boxes have been placed at the following locations:

• The One Way Club Maple Ridge, 22270 North Ave, Maple Ridge

• Foundry Ridge Meadows, 22932 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge

• Salvation Army Ridge Meadows, Unit D – 11948 227 St., Maple Ridge

• Frank Budd Fraser Property Management Realty Services Ltd., 22374 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge

• Unified Training Centre, 11517 Kingston St, Maple Ridge

• Cash Planet, 22361 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge

The deadline for donations is Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“Whether our neighbours are housed or unhoused – everyone deserves to have warm and dry feet this winter,” added Van Barneveld.

maple ridgePitt Meadows