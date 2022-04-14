Spandy Andy returns as Earth Day festival headliner in Maple Ridge

Spandy Andy will be one of the entertainers at Earth Day in Maple Ridge on April 23. (Marc J Chalifoux Photography/Special to The News)

They’ve got Spandy Andy and a lot more on the marquee for entertainment at the Earth Day celebration in Maple Ridge, set for April 23.

Spandy Andy is a Canadian entertainer who is billed as “spreading joy across the world with his contagious dance moves.” Bringing him back was a priority for organizer Leanne Koehn of the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, because he was such a hit at the last event in 2019.

“He made such an impact, we really wanted him back,” she said. “It was a rainy day, and he was such a ray of sunshine.”

The crowd is invited to join in with his high-energy dance moves and infectious personality. Spandy Andy brings his unique style of comedy and dance together, and aims to make Maple Ridge a happier place.

Koehn said he is able to get anyone up and dancing with the crowd, from former MP Dan Ruimy, to a surly teen.

Out of the Rain Character Events is another headliner, with a collection of carefully crafted characters. Their talent includes princesses, mermaids, heroes, and more. They sing, act, and are kind and courageous, and Koehn said kids love seeing the costumed personalities.

“Kids love seeing characters they know,” said Koehn.

There will also be music stages at both The ACT stage and at the Farmers Market stage.

Pam Burns has been put in charge of the booking, and she was well known for giving local talent a chance to perform at the Kanaka Creek Coffee House during open mic nights.

The ACT stage will feature Caden Knudson, Jordan Wallins, Kat & Tony, and Lethbridge Privateers. Burns will be on the B.C. at the market stage, where she will introduce Astrid Trueman, Caden Knudson, Aaron Connaughton, Ella and Nigel Perry and, Jacob Logan Andresen.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour will be inviting people to dive into hands-on art activities during the Earth Day celebrations.

There will also be a kids active play zone, where children can test their skills by hopping, throwing, and jumping their way through an obstacle course – put together by the city’s parks and rec department.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park – on 224th Street.

The welcoming ceremonies begin at 10:30 a.m. at the ACT outdoors stage, including greetings from the Katzie First Nation, winners of the Earth Day poetry and photo contests, and greetings from local politicians.

